This Kettering restaurant has a Thai dish not found in this region

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Thai Street Noodles will now offer chicken and rice — a popular dish in Thailand that is not found in the Dayton region.

Customers can order the chicken fried, steamed or a combination of both. The fried chicken is served with a sweet chili sauce and the steamed chicken is served with a ginger sauce.

Each dish comes with a special kind of rice. It’s a jasmine rice mixed with sticky rice and ginger. Instead of only steaming the rice in a rice cooker, they have to cook this type of rice beforehand and then steam it, Tintong said.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

When asked why other restaurants in the Dayton region don’t have this dish, Tintong said one reason is because the rice is difficult to cook and takes more time.

This dish is something Tintong’s family cooks at home often. She said it’s popular in big cities like Los Angeles, New York or Boston. These restaurant typically only sell the chicken and rice.

Thai Street Noodles will continue to offer customers’ favorite noodle dishes such as Pad Thai or Drunken Noodles.

To celebrate five years, customers that purchase a chicken and rice dish on Dec. 9 will receive a noodle dish for free.

MORE DETAILS

Thai Street Noodles, located at 5844 Bigger Road, is open 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tintong is originally from Thailand where her family owned a restaurant. She came to the U.S. 17 years ago as a student.

Her family also owns Nida Thai Cuisine at 853 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.