Kettering to get Coffee Bar by Val’s Bakery; opening set for December

“The concept of the drive-thru is quick service,” Woodie said. “Even if you see a line to the street, still expect to get served within a matter of minutes. That’s the goal of this location.”

This is not the first time Woodie has operated a drive-thru coffee stand.

“My first business in 2011 was a little drive-thru coffee shop in Oregon,” Woodie said. “In the pacific northwest, there’s these little coffee huts on every single corner and I just have such nostalgia from that. Also, it’s so fun working in one of those huts and I really want to give my staff that experience too.”

Woodie has had her eye on this location since operating inside Dished! across the street. Over the past two years, she’s been in contact with the landlord. She said the location has appeared to be vacant, but there was still a lease in place.

“I just feel really grateful,” Woodie said.

Since securing the building in October, Woodie had artist Kristen Kellar paint the coffee stand with a similar scene as the mural in her downtown Dayton location. Woodie is originally from San Diego and the design represents the ocean and sunset that she misses from back home.

Coffee Bar will feature Val’s traditional coffee menu with a twist.

“We have rotating seasonal drinks at the bakery and once we rotate out of a drink, there’s some drinks throughout the year that we get asked for over and over again,” Woodie said.

Val’s seasonal drinks will be available year round at the coffee stand. Customers can expect drinks like the cookie butter latte, cinnamon toast crunch latte, tiramisu cold brew, strawberry matcha latte and mango matcha latte.

Namesake Coffee will continue to be Woodie’s roaster for espresso. Cold brew is supplied from Twisted River Coffee Roaster. All syrups will be made in house.

Woodie plans to have a rotating featured roaster at Coffee Bar. The coffee stand will start off with ContempoRoast of Centerville featuring a specialty drink.

The coffee stand will not offer croissants like Woodie’s bakery in downtown Dayton. Customers can expect cookies, brownies, scones, bagels with cream cheese and an avocado bagel toast.

Woodie is excited to not only give her employees a new experience, but her customers too.

“We really appreciate them and we’re excited for them to come give us a try if they haven’t yet,” Woodie said.

MORE DETAILS

Coffee Bar by Val’s Bakery is expected to soft open for one to two weeks prior to a grand opening with free mugs to the first 15 customers and free drinks all day.

The drive-thru is expected to be open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Customers can order drinks ahead of time online or via DoorDash for delivery.

Val’s Bakery is located at 25 S. Saint Clair St. in Dayton. The bakery’s winter menu will debut Dec. 4 with gingerbread house croissants and festive drinks including a Mexican mocha and hazelnut praline latte.

For more information, visit valsbakerydayton.com or the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@valsdayton).