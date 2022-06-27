This major regional manufacturer just named a new CEO

Slattery, Stokes and Ghai will report to Culp.

Explore 10 projects helping build up the Dayton area

The leadership shakeup comes after GE’s Nov. 9, 2021, announcement of its plan to separate century-old GE into three independent companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, health care and energy.

“GE Aviation is an exceptional business in growing commercial and military sectors that is shaping the future of flight,” Culp said. “There is tremendous opportunity in aviation over the coming years, and the board and I decided it is the right time for me to take on this expanded role and work even more closely with the team to support our customers, meet the unprecedented demand ramp, and prepare for GE Aviation’s future as an independent public company.”

“It has been an honor leading GE Aviation over the last two years,” Slattery said. “I am excited to be part of a tremendous leadership team as we move closer to launching as a standalone business.”

GE Aviation has about 300 employees at the EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus, and hundreds of additional employees in Vandalia. Before the pandemic, GE Aviation’s Unison division had about 800 employees across seven facilities within 10 square miles in Beavercreek. A Unison sales force also worked at The Greene, also in Beavercreek.

The Unison workforce is being consolidated into a new facility on Research Boulevard, in the Miami Valley Research Park.