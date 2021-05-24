This regional company is raising wages and hiring now: Here’s how to apply

DHL Express is hiring at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport and will hold an open house event for prospective employees Wednesday.
DHL, an international express services carrier, also said it is boosting wages by more than 13%. The company is recruiting to fill 250 openings for its Americas Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG).
“The workforce needs are due to the dramatic rise in shipment volumes over the past several months,” DHL said in a release.
The starting pay for “hub operations agents” will now range from $17 to $21 an hour depending on shifts/benefits, the company said.
An open house hiring event will be 8 am to 4 pm Wednesday at the DHL recruitment center, 77 Comair Blvd., Erlanger, Ky. If candidates are unable to attend, they are invited to apply in-person at the center.
Other employee benefits at the CVG hub include tuition reimbursement, paid vacation and holidays, two raises per year, health benefits and flexible work schedules, DHL said.
Said DHL: “The positions may require the ability to sort, load and unload materials. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.”
Applicants should bring a driver’s license or government-issued state ID, social security card, and either a birth certificate or U.S. passport to the open house.
For more information, visit www.dhlcvg.jobs.