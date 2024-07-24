This Week in Dayton History: National Hotel razed, Dayton Air Show, Bill Clinton visit and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories from the week of July 21-27.

July 21, 1942: Delco man invents testing apparatus to aid war work

William Minix, a Delco employee, saw a way he could help speed the wheels of war production going on in the plant.

Instead of testing aluminum castings used on aviation equipment by hand, Minix built a machine to do the work.

It took quite a few weeks of designing and experimenting, but in the end his device was found to be faster and more accurate that the old method could ever hope to be.

Minix’s method was adopted by company officials and his achievement was even published in a national magazine.

He was then awarded a “suggestion prize” of $800 in war bonds and stamps.

Minix was said to be a frequent contributor to Delco’s employee suggestion initiative.

July 21, 1952: National Hotel razed for parking lot

In 1952 one of Dayton’s old landmarks was set to be torn down to make way for additional downtown parking.

The 69-room, three-story brick National Hotel was located at the northeast corner of Sixth and Main Streets. At one time the hotel also included a restaurant.

Property owner Sol Friendman was converting the property into a street level parking lot that was to add space for about 50 cars.

At the time, the National Hotel was estimated to be 100 years old.

Gertrude Stickle told the Dayton Daily News that her grandfather, Jacob Stickle had owned the building “probably before 1900.” The Stickle family also formerly operated the Stickle brewery in Dayton.

July 22, 1962: Dayton women win national bowling championship

Dayton had a national bowling championship team in 1962.

The women’s team of Jeanette Pryor, Minnie Brown, Delores Hines and Kai Stephens had entered the National Bowling Association tournament for the first time.

Their R.L. Hall Masonry team took home the trophy during the event with a 3,099 score.

Besides winning the trophy, the team also collected $635 in prize money.

The 21-year-old tournament was held in Youngstown that year.

July 25, 1982: Dayton Air Show draw may be a record

With near perfect summer weather and a heavy schedule of aerobatic performances, the Dayton International Airshow and Trade Exposition was on it’s way to setting a new attendance record.

The day started with a five-mile backup of traffic to the event. The parking lot was completely full before noon. Extra parking had to be opened up at Inland Manufacturing and at the Amateur Trapshooting grounds.

Thirty hot air balloons lifted off at 7:30 a.m. to kick of the two-day airshow at Dayton International Airport.

The day was highlighted by performances by the Navy Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds.

Also performing were the Royal Jordanian Falcons and super pilot Bob Hoover.

Up to 75 people at a time could be seen waiting in line for a walk-through tour of an EC-135 Advanced Range Instrument Aircraft from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Many of the visitors carried in picnic coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, and even small awnings or tents for shelter from the sun.

July 21, 1992: Wilmington embraces Bill Clinton

Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton and his running mate Sen. Al Gore were campaigning on a “First 1,000 Miles” bus tour through eight states. One of the three Ohio stops was at the Clinton County Courthouse.

The large crowd was about half the size of the county’s 1988 presidential election turnout.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I really do think I am in Clinton County,” Clinton told the crowd, waving a Cincinnati Reds hat at the audience.

Clinton’s entire bus tour was billed as a promotion for his jobs and “power to the people” programs.

The Clinton campaign was elated by the size of the Ohio crowds, including more than 5,000 in Utica and more than 8,000 in Columbus.

Many Dayton-area supporters came to Wilmington for the event, including Montgomery County Commissioner Sarah Harris, who said she hadn’t seen such enthusiasm for or from a presidential candidate in years.

“It’s like there’s been a regeneration of the Democratic spirit that’s just come alive,” she said.