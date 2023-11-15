This Week in Dayton History: The first Rolling Stones show in Dayton, the last for Sinatra and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Nov. 12-18.

Nov. 14, 1937: Actress Mrs. Leslie Carter of Dayton dies at 75

Mrs. Leslie Carter, who for many years was one of the most famous stage actresses of her time and acted under that married name, died at the age of 75.

Known for her red hair, her captivating personality and for being strikingly beautiful, it was reported that she had so many men after her that she once had 11 engagement rings in her possession at the same time.

Much of her early life was spent in Dayton. She attended school at the old Cooper seminary.

Born Caroline Louise Dudley, she was 18 when she took the name under which she became famous by marrying Leslie Carter, who came from a wealthy family in Chicago. The marriage didn’t last, but the her name did.

Carter became world renowned for her emotional roles on the American and London stages. Her plays included “The Heart of Maryland,” “Zaza,” “Du Barry,” “Camille,” “The Lady in Red” and more.

During her life she lived in places like Lexington, Cleveland, Dayton, London and Paris before settling down in Hollywood, California.

On her time in Dayton, she once said, “Dayton is too full of sad memories for me to want to bring up reminiscences of the beautiful little city that I remember as a girl...Yet, I have some old friends in Dayton and a few family servants whom I have visited. I shall always have a soft spot in my heart for the Dayton friends whom I loved and with whom I grew up.”

Nov. 14, 1964: Rolling Stones flop in Dayton

Fewer than 1,000 of the 6,000 seats in the new Hara Arena were filled for the appearance of the Rolling Stones in Dayton.

The band had also bombed in Ft. Wayne and Cleveland before coming to Dayton.

Lead singer Mick Jagger was still able to get some enthusiasm from those that did attend their shortened concert.

The band was only on stage for less than 20 minutes and sang only eight songs, of what the Dayton Daily News reporter called, “their brand of noise.”

The reviewer went on to say, “Except for unanimously shunning barbers the group has utter disdain for uniformity, even to the point of working in whatever costume they happened to be wearing when it’s time to go on.”

Brian Jones, a founding member of the band, did not make the trip to Dayton, he was ill in a Chicago hospital at the time.

Nov. 14, 1973: NCR develops computer for nursing station use

An online data terminal for hospital nurses stations was announced by the National Cash Register Co. in 1973.

At the time, NCR was supplying approximately 20 percent of the computer systems in American hospitals.

The new NCR 275-200 hospital terminals provided an accurate and rapid method of recording and expediting the the instructions given by doctors for treating patients.

The terminals sold for $5,845 and included an attached data wand.

There were three separate printers with each terminal. One produced a journal tape for supervisors, a second prints on an inserted form for verification and the third printed messages received by the the terminal while it was unattended.

Nov. 12, 1987: ‘Old Blue Eyes’ shines for fans

About 8,000 fans filled the lower section of UD Arena to see Frank Sinatra and his orchestra. Tickets were $28 each.

A locker room was converted to be his dressing room. Sparkly blue curtains were hung, a color television with cable was installed “and of course, he got a fully stocked bar.”

Sinatra, at age 72, was the picture of casual elegance in his black tuxedo, occasionally sipping from a glass of Jack Daniels as he talked to the crowd between songs.

Sinatra was on stage for about an hour, performing his classics, such as My Heart Stood Still, Moonlight in Vermont, Mack the Knife, Strangers in the Night, The Lady is a Tramp, New York, New York and My Way