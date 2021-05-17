Those who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear masks at Air Force Museum

“Although we were able to re-open the museum with the mask requirement last July, we recognized that restriction caused many to delay or postpone their visit,” Tillotson said. “Now, due the steady decline of incidence rate and low plateau of new cases, we are thrilled to be able to take this next step forward in allowing those who are fully vaccinated to once again enjoy the museum without having to wear masks.”

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.