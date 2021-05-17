dayton-daily-news logo
Those who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear masks at Air Force Museum

The National Museum of the United States Air Force reopened last july after a 108-day closure. Visitors were required to wear mask. Staff photo: Marshall Gorby
By Thomas Gnau

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is no longer asking visitors who are fully vaccinated to wear face coverings.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks within the museum, the museum said in a release.

Museum officials will not ask visitors to prove their vaccination status, and those who wish to continue wearing masks may still do so.

“Exactly 14 months ago, we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close the museum in order to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers from COVID-19,” Museum Director David Tillotson said in a statement.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force reopened Wednesday after a 108-day closure. Viistors are required to wear mask. If a visitor arrives without a face covering, one will be offered free of charge. Social distancing will be encouraged. Staff photo: Marshall Gorby
“Although we were able to re-open the museum with the mask requirement last July, we recognized that restriction caused many to delay or postpone their visit,” Tillotson said. “Now, due the steady decline of incidence rate and low plateau of new cases, we are thrilled to be able to take this next step forward in allowing those who are fully vaccinated to once again enjoy the museum without having to wear masks.”

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

