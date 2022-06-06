dayton-daily-news logo
Thousands lose power as strong storms roll through

Updated 46 minutes ago

Storms knock out power to thousands of customers, mainly in Greene County.

More than 2,500 outages were reported around 2 p.m. in Greene County, and another 1,700 in Warren County and 1,500 in Butler County.

Service to customers in Greene County was restored by 3 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

Following are outages reported as of 2:50 p.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.

Warren County: 1,772

Butler County: 1,559

Montgomery County: 19

Greene County: 7

Darke County: 3

Preble County: 3

Clark County; 1

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
