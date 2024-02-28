Thousands without power amid strong storms, tornado touchdowns

Thousands are without power early this morning after strong thunderstorms across the region and two tornado touchdowns in Clark County.
The majority of outages are in Montgomery County, with more than 5,400 in the dark as of 5:20 a.m., according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.
AES Ohio posted on social media that more than 7,700 of its customers were without power and that it was fully staffed to work on restoring power.
Following are outages reported as of 5:20 a.m. by AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy:
Montgomery County: 5,427
Clark County: 3,037
Miami County: 2,673
Greene County: 281
Preble County: 4
Champaign County; 1
Darke County: 1
More than 7,700 customers are without power due to severe storms this morning. We are fully staffed to support restoration efforts. Please report outages at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243) View safety tips here: https://t.co/3Ck2f1lrcu. pic.twitter.com/TXISFDXIUq— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) February 28, 2024
