Thousands without power amid strong storms, tornado touchdowns

Local News
By
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

Thousands are without power early this morning after strong thunderstorms across the region and two tornado touchdowns in Clark County.

The majority of outages are in Montgomery County, with more than 5,400 in the dark as of 5:20 a.m., according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.

AES Ohio posted on social media that more than 7,700 of its customers were without power and that it was fully staffed to work on restoring power.

Following are outages reported as of 5:20 a.m. by AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy:

Montgomery County: 5,427

Clark County: 3,037

Miami County: 2,673

Greene County: 281

Preble County: 4

Champaign County; 1

Darke County: 1

In Other News
1
Election 2024: Dems hope to flip area Senate seat: Here are the primary...
2
Warren County Career Center asks voters to approve tax levy to expand...
3
Public health alert: Kids meal missing allergen label
4
Kettering OKs $3M for Fraze Pavilion business entertainment deals
5
Montgomery County dispersing $10M from opioid settlement

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top