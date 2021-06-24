dayton-daily-news logo
Threat evacuates Greene County court, docket postponed

Xenia | 57 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Greene County Common Pleas Court evacuated Thursday morning after a security threat was reported.

Workers evacuated around 11 a.m. and sheriff’s deputies are checking the court, Clerk of Court AJ Williams said.

Additional information about the threat was not available.

The court canceled its afternoon docket for today and postponed scheduled hearings and other proceedings as a precaution. Common pleas court is still handling filings, Williams said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

