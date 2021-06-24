dayton-daily-news logo
More than a billion people impacted in top U.S. data breaches in 2021

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Business | 1 hour ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

This year has been a big one for data breaches and cyberattacks on companies and organizations.

Since January 2021 the 10 largest data breaches in the U.S. affected 1.1 billion individuals, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Facebook and LinkedIn breaches top the list.

The center is nonprofit and tracks publicly reported incidents of compromised personal information and consumer data in the U.S.

“There’s no panacea to this problem that is going to solve everything,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. “In addition to having all the cybersecurity protocols and infrastructure in place, education is a huge part of this. And not just education of consumers, although that also plays a huge role, but for employees.”

You can see more to this story here:

Companies skimp on cybersecurity defense at their own peril

Cybercriminals want your data and ransom money

Cybercriminals make eye-popping ransom demands

Thieves stealing passwords can get ‘keys to the kingdom’

Largest data breaches in the U.S. - 2021
