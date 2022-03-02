Three in hospital, one flown after crash in Darke County

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of U.S. 36 and state Route 121 at 6:48 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

On investigation, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that a Mason Schwass, 18, of Brookville, Indiana was driving a black 2000 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. 36 and came to a stop at Route 121.