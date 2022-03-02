Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Three in hospital, one flown after crash in Darke County

MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Medics took two people by ground and flew a third person to the hospital after a crash in Neave Township, Darke County.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of U.S. 36 and state Route 121 at 6:48 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Explore2nd victim dies from injuries in Darke County crash

On investigation, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that a Mason Schwass, 18, of Brookville, Indiana was driving a black 2000 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. 36 and came to a stop at Route 121.

The sheriff’s office said he then pulled into the intersection. However, he failed to yield the right-of-way, so a gray 2010 Honda Accord, driven by Jordan Thomas, 24, of Greenville, crashed into the Taurus.

Schwass was trapped in the vehicle by the crash, and had to be rescued by emergency crews. He sustained suspected serious injuries, and MedFlight transported him to Kettering Health.

The front seat passenger in the Taurus, Abbigail Kelley, 19, of Bakersville, was also injured and medics transported her to Wayne HealthCare.

Thomas also was taken to Wayne HealthCare, but the sheriff’s office said that his 3-year-old daughter was not hurt in the crash.

Darke County deputies were assisted at the scene by New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue and MedFlight.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Ready-to-eat meat recalled due to undeclared wheat in seasoning mix
2
Montgomery County ARC offers free dog vaccination clinics
3
WSU grad in Ukraine fears for loved ones, hopes for peace
4
Driver critically injured in head-on crash in Miami County
5
Local law enforcement expanding traffic enforcement initiative

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top