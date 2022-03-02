Three in hospital, one flown after crash in Darke County

Medics took two people by ground and flew a third person to the hospital after a crash in Neave Township, Darke County.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of U.S. 36 and state Route 121 at 6:48 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
On investigation, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that a Mason Schwass, 18, of Brookville, Indiana was driving a black 2000 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. 36 and came to a stop at Route 121.
The sheriff’s office said he then pulled into the intersection. However, he failed to yield the right-of-way, so a gray 2010 Honda Accord, driven by Jordan Thomas, 24, of Greenville, crashed into the Taurus.
Schwass was trapped in the vehicle by the crash, and had to be rescued by emergency crews. He sustained suspected serious injuries, and MedFlight transported him to Kettering Health.
The front seat passenger in the Taurus, Abbigail Kelley, 19, of Bakersville, was also injured and medics transported her to Wayne HealthCare.
Thomas also was taken to Wayne HealthCare, but the sheriff’s office said that his 3-year-old daughter was not hurt in the crash.
Darke County deputies were assisted at the scene by New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue and MedFlight.
The crash remains under investigation.
