3 indicted for attempted murder in Troy park shooting from August

TROY — Three people have been arrested on charges including attempted aggravated murder and conspiracy in an August shooting in which a Piqua man was injured at Troy City Park.
They were indicted recently by a Miami County grand jury. Troy Police believe the shooting was “drug-related amongst known associates” and pre-planned, said Capt. Jeff Kunkleman.
Arrested in Columbus was Derrick Peeples, 22, who is accused of shooting the 29-year-old man, who was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest at Kettering Hospital. Peeples has not been arraigned. He was indicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault.
Also arrested were Courtney McCarel-Kraska, 36, of Troy, and Todd Norris, 26, of Troy, who was arrested in Dayton on Tuesday and jailed in Miami County.
McCarel-Kraska was arraigned in county Common Pleas Court on Tuesday on charges of conspiracy, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Bail was set at $30,000.
Norris has not been arraigned. He was indicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and conspiracy.
