3 indicted for attempted murder in Troy park shooting from August

They were indicted recently by a Miami County grand jury. Troy Police believe the shooting was “drug-related amongst known associates” and pre-planned, said Capt. Jeff Kunkleman.

Arrested in Columbus was Derrick Peeples, 22, who is accused of shooting the 29-year-old man, who was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest at Kettering Hospital. Peeples has not been arraigned. He was indicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault.