Tipp board votes to issue bonds for school building construction

District voters in March approved a requested an 8.68-mill bond issue for up to 30 years to construct the school and related projects.

The project also includes demolition of Nevin Coppock Elementary School and Tippecanoe Middle School; constructing, furnishing and equipping a bus garage; constructing and improving tennis courts; replacing existing equipment; and constructing permanent improvements district wide as necessary.

The district is working with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission on the construction project. The district learned in the spring that a change in its status in the school funding assistance program would allow it to build a new school and update Tippecanoe High School sooner than planned.

How much the change from the Expedited Local Partnership Program, or ELPP, to the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program, or CFA, could save taxpayers is not yet known.

“The updates to the project are still being worked out with OFCC. The final cost and effect of the tax will not be known until the (construction) bonds are sold,” Dave Stevens, district treasurer, said OFCC notified the district of the change.

The district had planned to first build the new school and related projects then address the high school and other projects later.

The two phases now are expected to take place over three years, said Aaron Moran, district superintendent.

Final approvals from OFCC and the State Controlling Board are expected in August.

The bonds won’t be sold until the final approvals are received, Moran said.

Contact this reporter at nancykburr@aol.com