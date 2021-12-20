Tipp City church fire unintentional, cause under investigation

The cause of an unintentional church fire in Tipp City is under investigation.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene at 1221 W. Main St.
Tipp City firefighters responded to the church on a report of smoke coming from the sanctuary, according to the Tipp City Fire Department. Smoke was showing when crews arrived on scene. Everyone was evacuated from the church.
Firefighters located the fire in the sanctuary on or near the altar, according to the fire department. They extinguished the fire and checked the rest of the church to make sure the fire didn’t spread.
The origin of the fire was located in an area where a candle was used for the morning services, according to the fire department. The fire is unintentional, but the cause undetermined.
The total estimated loss is not available at this time. The primary damage is smoke damage inside the church.
Multiple fire apparatus responded to the church, as well as multiple personnel who responded from home, the West Milton Fire Department and medics from Union Twp.
We will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author