Tipp City considering spending plans for improvement projects: downtown, park parking, aquatic center top list

The plan approved this fall by council can be changed by subsequent councils.

Only two of seven members of the current council will be back on the council dais in January. Councilman Mike McFarland’s seat was not up for election this year while Councilmember Kathryn Huffman is one of two candidates running for two unexpired council terms. Five candidates including a write-in, are seeking the other four council seats this fall.

“What one council takes out, the next can put back in,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said of the budgeting process.

Councils for several years have complained about the appearance of the Exit 68 interchange with Interstate 75. Consultants last year drew up concepts for possible landscaping using plants and other materials. Council has not been able to reach consensus on a plan but discussed what to do again.

The capital budget included $125,000 for design work in 2022 and $1.25 million for installation/construction of whatever would be selected in 2023. Mayor Joe Gibson asked for more information on options including the cost of interchange work at a Fairborn exit and more talk before year’s end.

“This issue has been out there for years. I would like to be able to hand to the new council something to look at,” he said.

Council didn’t ask to look further into a proposed quiet zone project at the city’s railroad crossings. A citizens committee reviewed quiet zones and options and reported to council.

The consensus was to remove the $150,000 proposed in 2023 and $1.5 million for the quiet zone project for now.

“I think we have a lot of other projects we need to do,” said Council President Katie Berbach. She pointed to the upcoming expense of phasing in more full-time personnel for the city emergency services over the next few years.

Proposed decorative crosswalks at the four Main Street intersections downtown for $150,000 received more favorable remarks. The material proposed looks like brick but is a material that is stamped into the top lawyer of asphalt, said Eric Mack, municipal services director. “It might slow traffic down and bring more attention to crosswalks,” he said of attributes beyond aesthetics.

A proposed splash pad costing an estimated $30,000 also was removed from the plan. The splash pad was called a luxury by some council members and others commented there wasn’t a splash pad in town for adults.

Council agreed to more parking lots at Kyle Park, a popular venue for soccer and baseball, attracting large crowds. The plan calls for phased projects totaling around $500,000. Options for a second exit from Kyle Park continue to be explored.

A new aquatic center play structure is projected to cost $300,000 next year. Eggleston said there is a possibly of help buying that equipment.

More information on the city capital improvement plan is available on the city website at www.tippcityohio.gov.

