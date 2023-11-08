Tipp City election: McMurry, Dillard, Thompson lead school board race

TIPP CITY — Early, partial results Tuesday from the Miami County Board of Elections showed Angie McMurry, Cindy Wilson Dillard and Kyle Thompson with the most votes for three open seats on the contentious Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education.

Absentee and in-person early voting ballots counted at the elections office in Troy showed the three leading the field of seven candidates. The early count showed McMurry with 23.81 percent; Dillard with 19.99 percent; and Thompson with 13.53 percent. The other candidates, in order of votes so far, are Ray Lilly III, Linda Ares, David Moorhead and Joshua Grear.

>> LIVE RESULTS: Click here tonight for frequently updated election results

The three open seats currently are held by Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour, who did not seek re-election, plus Joellen Heatherly, who was appointed recently to complete the term of Simon Patry. Patry resigned in September from his term, which expires Dec. 31.

Most board candidates said their goals as board members included holding civil board meetings and focusing on district needs instead of personalities.

Tipp City Council race

In the race featuring six people running for three seats on the Tipp City Council, Kathryn Huffman, Will Roberts and Logan Rogers were leading with Huffman at 24.22 percent; Roberts at 16.82 percent; and Rogers with 16.24 percent. Other candidates, in order of votes received, were John Kessler, Leslie Budding and Michael McFarland.

Huffman and McFarland are incumbents. The third incumbent, Robert Schwab, did not file for re-election.