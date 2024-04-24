Tipp City has three finalists for city manager post, all of them local

TIPP CITY — The list of candidates for Tipp City’s new city manager has been narrowed to three.
Tipp City Council will meet Thursday, April 25, to consider the appointment of the new manager. The 8 a.m. meeting at the Government Center will include a closed executive session, and Council is not expected to vote on a new manager that day.
Seven candidates were on the first list for interviews. The list was obtained through a public records request. The list has been reduced to three people:
* Tim Davis, development director, city of Troy;
* Eric Mack, Tipp City director of municipal services;
* Patrick Turnbull, public works director in Centerville.
The council began a search following the announcement that current city manager Tim Eggleston would retire in late June. Eggleston joined the city as manager in late 2014, coming to Tipp City from Conneaut in far northeastern Ohio.
City council last year hired the Raftelis government consulting group to assist in the search process. The job posting lists the expected hiring salary range of $140,000 to $160,000, depending on qualifications.
