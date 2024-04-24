BreakingNews
1 taken to hospital after pedestrian crash closes U.S. 35 East at I-675

Tipp City has three finalists for city manager post, all of them local

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

TIPP CITY — The list of candidates for Tipp City’s new city manager has been narrowed to three.

Tipp City Council will meet Thursday, April 25, to consider the appointment of the new manager. The 8 a.m. meeting at the Government Center will include a closed executive session, and Council is not expected to vote on a new manager that day.

Seven candidates were on the first list for interviews. The list was obtained through a public records request. The list has been reduced to three people:

* Tim Davis, development director, city of Troy;

* Eric Mack, Tipp City director of municipal services;

* Patrick Turnbull, public works director in Centerville.

Credit: submitted

Credit: submitted

The council began a search following the announcement that current city manager Tim Eggleston would retire in late June. Eggleston joined the city as manager in late 2014, coming to Tipp City from Conneaut in far northeastern Ohio.

City council last year hired the Raftelis government consulting group to assist in the search process. The job posting lists the expected hiring salary range of $140,000 to $160,000, depending on qualifications.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com

In Other News
1
1 taken to hospital after pedestrian crash closes U.S. 35 East at I-675
2
Attorney: Bond modified for Kettering music teacher accused in child...
3
Minor injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash closes I-70 West in Huber...
4
14-year-old boy wanted in Dayton double murder arrested in Illinois
5
2 businesses relocating, another coming soon to Bellbrook

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top