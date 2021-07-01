Tipp City man pleads not guilty to beating woman who remains in a coma

Joshua Thomas Kerg was indicted June 10 by a Miami County grand jury. The charge accuses him of knowingly causing serious physical harm. He was jailed the day of the assault and remains in the Miami County Jail.

Kerg is accused of engaging in a verbal altercation with a 67-year-old woman at his father’s home before grabbing the woman by the waist and carrying her to the front lawn. There, he allegedly punched her with his bare fists until she was unconscious, police said. The woman remains hospitalized in a coma, Judge Stacy Wall was told Thursday in county Common Pleas Court.