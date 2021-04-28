X

Man accused of hitting 67-year-old woman until she was unconscious in Tipp City

By Kristen SpickerNancy Bowman - Contributing Writer
A Tipp City man is facing charges after he reportedly punched his father’s 67-year-old girlfriend until she was unconscious.

Joshua Kerg, 32, was charged with one count of felonious assault, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

During a argument at a home in the 700 block of Kyle Drive, Kerg carried the woman outside and then punched her until she was unconscious, according to court records.

A witness reportedly intervened and stopped Kerg from hitting the woman.

He then got up and went into an attached garage and laid down.

The victim is in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami Valley Hospital.

Kerg was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held in the Miami County Jail, according to jail records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.

