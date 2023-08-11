Tipp City manager to retire: Council hiring search firm

TIPP CITY — Tim Eggleston, city manager in Tipp City since late 2014, has notified the city council he will retire next June 28.

Eggleston provided a resignation letter dated Aug. 1, saying that the decision was made with mixed feelings.

“Some will ask why so early a notice. My hope is that council will have the time to think about what they want in the next manager and what direction the council wants the next manager to take Tipp City,” Eggleston said. He also announced the resignation at council’s Aug. 7 meeting.

Council President Kathryn Huffman told Eggleston council appreciated his service.

Huffman said council is initiating the hiring process and will use a professional firm to assist in advertising and filling the manager’s position. The hiring of the firm could come as soon as council’s next meeting Aug. 21.

Council is hoping for a smooth transition with the new manager hired before Eggleston’s departure.

“We appreciate Tim giving advance notice of his plans, this gives council the time to make a considered hiring decision based on the needs of the city. Tipp City is a good community to live and work so I expect to have several well qualified candidates apply,” Huffman said.

“I would like to see community engagement in the hiring process, this position is one that has a lot of influence on future development and city services. It is important to me that citizens have input and feel represented in our city government,” she said.

A native of Michigan, Eggleston came to the city from Conneaut, a northeast Ohio community on the shores of Lake Erie.

He worked as Conneaut’s city manager for three years. The position was his first as a city manager.

“I have served in various capacities in municipal government and always for a small town. It was not in my wildest dreams that I thought that I would ever have considered becoming a city manager. I have trusted in God in guiding me in taking the path he wanted me to go, and he brought me to Tipp City,” Eggleston said.

“Tipp has been and always will be a remarkable community to raise a family and work. I am grateful that I was given this opportunity to serve the community. Rosanne and I were befriended by many and those relationship will continue as we plan to stay for now,” he said.

