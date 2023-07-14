Tipp City nears long-planned $1.2M project to spruce up I-75 interchange

TIPP CITY — An Interstate 75 interchange beautification project that has been on the minds of Tipp City councils for at least the past decade is closer to reality, at a cost just over $1 million.

City Manager Tim Eggleston updated council in June on progress through the Ohio Department of Transportation review process of plans for the interchange at Ohio 55 (West Main Street).

Councils for years discussed possible options for Exit 68 at Main Street. Members raised concerns about weeds, trash and the topography, which is challenging for mowing, particularly at the Main Street interchange.

The overall concern aired was the impression the interchange gives those coming into the city from the interstate. The project has been on the city’s books for years, Eggleston said, adding it was being talked about when he arrived in the city in 2014.

The project plans include brick pavers, landscaping and a Tipp City sign. The plan was developed by council discussions with KZF Design of Tipp City over the past few years. The budget is around $1.2 million, with money coming from the capital improvement funds.

The cost has been a sticking point over the years.

“I hope this is the final chapter for this project,” Eggleston said.

Councils have discussed some other communities’ interchange designs, including Troy, where the Ohio 41 interchange is maintained voluntarily by a group of lawn care/landscaping businesses. Also suggested was a Fairborn interchange on I-675, where the concrete and pavers and other design measures caught the eye of some previous council members.

A separate project will address the West Main Street bridge painting and fencing. Both projects will be paid for with city funds entirely.

The beautification project is separate from the current council’s focus on what is referred to as the uptown area along West Main Street near the interstate. The area includes the long-talked about Tipp Plaza property west across the interstate to the area near County Road 25A.

The city’s Community Improvement Corp. last month approved a request for proposals from planning firms to do a market analysis/assessment and real estate analysis including the Tipp Plaza properties and a look at transportation and streetscape issues. From that work, a financial plan, concept plan and schedule/timeline would be requested.

The city council earlier this year approved up to $100,000 for the study, but said the amount could be adjusted as needed.

The council will be asked Monday to consider the purchase of a property in that study area. A resolution proposes the city buy the vacant Tipp Florist property at 1400 W. Main St. (west of I-75, near Kinna Drive) for $385,000 plus closing costs and Realtor fees.

The proposal states the purchase would be in the best interest of Tipp City “to have it developed in a way that benefits the community.”

