Tipp City school board members say they will not resign

Neither board leader responded to the request at the board’s monthly meeting. Asked during the past week if they would resign, both submitted written statements to the Dayton Daily News saying they would not. Dunaway and Zakkour have maintained they engaged in no wrongdoing.

“I have no intention of resigning!” Dunaway said. “The majority of our community has conservative values that line up with the values I bring to my board seat and they have vocally pleaded with me to not cave to this special interest group. This is a political witch hunt. Local politics is ugly, especially in a small town.”

Zakkour said she, too, will not leave her board position.

“I have no intention of resigning or acquiescing to the Tipp Concerned Citizens group. I am speaking on my behalf only,” Zakkour said. “The TCC allegations are misinformation and disinformation and without merit. The burden of proof that must be met before a public official can be removed from office is clear and convincing evidence. Democratic governance is not a game of cancel culture musical chairs.”

The petitions for removal had not been filed as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.