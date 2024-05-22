Tipp City schools make personnel cuts, discuss larger reduction in force

Despite a public records request for that reduction-in-force list, school district Treasurer David Stevens has not produced that document. He said Tuesday that the list is changing almost daily based on his office’s receipt of notices of retirements and resignations from the district.

The board voted last month to close Nevin Coppock Elementary School at the school year’s end and to extend the deadline into the summer for those qualifying for severance pay and a merit service-related award, to choose to leave.

School district officials say reductions in spending are needed to help deal with deficit spending listed at more than $2.3 million for 2023-24. That deficit had been projected even higher, but some financial aspects have improved according to a new long-term forecast approved by the board Tuesday. That forecast shows 2023-24 revenue about $900,000 higher than was projected last fall, and spending about $400,000 lower.

Still, Stevens said deficit spending would remain following the proposed reduction in force.

The four board members present Monday heard from Brenda Mahaney, speaking for the Tipp City Education Association (the employees’ union). She expressed concern about the “severity” of the cuts and cautioned that the “loss of qualified and proven staff is permanent.” Staff, she said, is “devastated” by the proposed cuts.

“How we treat people matters,” Mahaney said.

District resident Kathy Bone said the board has not done everything it can to save the jobs.

“The spending going on by this school board is ridiculous,” she said, claiming the board rubber stamps whatever is asked by administrators.

Another resident, Kathy Zerkle, said she believes the reduction in force proposal will leave “our students to be the ones to pay the price.” Despite drama in the district the past few years, including controversial board interactions and the COVID pandemic, the staff has continued to work, she said.

“Our amazing teachers and staff have acted as the glue holding this district together and keeping our schools respectable,” Zerkle said. She urged the board “to do what is right for our students, staff and our community.”

School board President Amber Drum read a statement on the board’s behalf. “This decision has not been easy on anyone,” Drum said. “If we do not do the rightsizing now … the district is projected to be in a much larger deficit in 2029.”

She said the right-sizing was the only option to deal with the deficit and correct overstaffing in some areas. Board members also said they have been trying to deal with misinformation on the need for reductions and to explain the difference in the budget to operate the district and the separate request for a bond issue for a new prekindergarten through grade 8 school that was approved in March by district voters.

The positions cut by the board Tuesday include human resources director Lisa Tuttle-Huff, along with the administrative assistant to the attendance office, an accounts payable specialist, a second-shift maintenance/custodian and an administrative assistant at the Board of Education.

The retirement of Galen Gingerich, the Nevin Coppock principal, was accepted by the board, which then said it intends to hire him in a mutually agreed district administrative position.

School board member Rick Mains did not attend the meeting.

