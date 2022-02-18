Tipp City seeks grant to pay firefighters, change service

Today, the staffing includes full-time Chief Cameron Haller and a full-time assistant chief. Other personnel are part time with some volunteers.

Haller talked with City Council during its biennial retreat earlier this month about a city application for a federal SAFER grant (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response).

The city is requesting more than $2.7 million over the three years for wages and benefits for firefighters. These positions are needed to help the department attain workable dual-role staffing levels, Haller said.

“A SAFER award will rapidly improve the safety of the firefighters and the citizens they serve, and would allow the city to achieve this two years earlier than planned,” he wrote in the grant application.

City and township government representatives will will include residents in the planning process. The committee will assess funding along with the more long-term issue of whether the services will be for the city and township or if a larger district to possibly include other townships might be needed.

“The process to put the pieces together needs to start,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

Monroe Twp. started addressing the financial end of the change last year.

Under its contract with the city, Monroe Twp. pays 26 percent of the operating budget and 26 percent of the capital improvements such as buying equipment and EMS vehicles. The percentage is based on the average percentage of the city’s fire/EMS runs that have gone into the township over several years.

The township last fall secured voter approval of a five-year, 4-mill levy to pay township costs. That levy was an increase over a previous 2-mill measure.

The city is talking about asking voters this fall to approve the move of 0.2 percent of the base city income tax now set aside for capital improvements to the general fund to help pay for the fire and EMS services.

Down the road, other financing – a property tax or income tax have been mentioned — will need to be explored, said city Finance Director John Green.

“The 0.2 percent won’t be sufficient in the long run, but would cover the phase-in period,” Green said. “We could then address the additional funding necessary either through an additional income or property tax levy around the same time the township’s levy comes up for renewal (2025-2026).”

