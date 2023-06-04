Tipp City shed fire spreads to house, garage

A shed fire spread to a house, a separate neighbor’s garage and created a small fire on the levy in Tipp City Sunday morning.
Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to reports of a shed fire with visible flames and electric services wired exposed to the flames on the 100 block of South First Street around 11:01 a.m., according to a release from Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller for Tipp City Fire & EMS.
The resident noticed the fire and called 911, Haller said.
The fire was active in a shed along with a wooden fence and toys in the backyard and upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke. Fire also burned the electric service drop wire in two pieces and it was on the ground in the backyard, Haller said. Later, the fire would spread to the house, to the neighbor’s garage and create a small grass fire on the levy.
Crews performed fire attack and secured the perimeter simultaneously as well.
The live wires prevented crews from going into the backyard and down the alley, the release stated. The fire was originally reported as miscellaneous fire involving a shed, however, firefighters discovered the cause of the fire was unintentional and due to unauthorized burning in a fire pit.
The crews extinguished the fire and performed salvage and overhaul after Tipp City Electric dropped the live electric line and secured power, Haller said.
No injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated a $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to the contents, according to the fire department’s chief.
The resident of the home will not be displaced, Hall said.
“Recreational campfires are permitted within the regulations located in Chapter 92 of the Tipp City Code of Ordinances,” Haller said. “As a reminder, at a minimum all recreational fires should be attended continuously. Burning for waste disposal is prohibited in the City of Tipp City.”
Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.
