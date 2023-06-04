Tipp City shed fire spreads to house, garage

The live wires prevented crews from going into the backyard and down the alley, the release stated. The fire was originally reported as miscellaneous fire involving a shed, however, firefighters discovered the cause of the fire was unintentional and due to unauthorized burning in a fire pit.

The crews extinguished the fire and performed salvage and overhaul after Tipp City Electric dropped the live electric line and secured power, Haller said.

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated a $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to the contents, according to the fire department’s chief.

The resident of the home will not be displaced, Hall said.

“Recreational campfires are permitted within the regulations located in Chapter 92 of the Tipp City Code of Ordinances,” Haller said. “As a reminder, at a minimum all recreational fires should be attended continuously. Burning for waste disposal is prohibited in the City of Tipp City.”

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.