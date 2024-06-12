Tire pile removal begins at Old North Dayton fire site; EPA pays Rumpke for work

The tires were left over from an auto garage that shut down, said Darryl Moore, who ran the business behind the home in which he lives.

Moore told this newspaper he was working toward getting the tires removed when a fire broke out.

Rumpke is expected to finish the tire removal work Thursday, after it brings in additional equipment, said Dina Pierce, a spokesperson for the Ohio EPA.

The cleanup is being paid for by the Ohio EPA through its “no fault” site remediation program.

The tire pile is on a property owned by the city of Dayton, Pierce said. The city knocked down a structure on the site shortly before the fire occurred.

After the tires are removed, the property owner will be responsible for any other cleanup or remediation worked that is needed, Pierce said.

Old North Dayton residents and property owners say they have complained about the stockpile of tires on Leonhard Street for years. They say the tires attracted mosquitoes and dumping and were an ugly nuisance.