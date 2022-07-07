BreakingNews
Kroger’s Drone Express to make downtown Dayton home
TODAY: Wright-Patt’s 88th Air Base Wing to welcome new commander

An exterior view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on the grounds of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

An exterior view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on the grounds of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

24 minutes ago

The 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will welcome a new commander this morning.

Col. Christopher Meeker succeeds Col. Patrick Miller, who led the wing since June 2020. Miller will serve as the next director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Pacific Air Forces headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Habor-Hickam, Hawaii.

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher B. Meeker (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

Credit: 86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher B. Meeker (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will preside over a change-of-command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Meeker will command one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force, with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. The wing is the host and support unit to one of the biggest and most organizationally complex bases in the Air Force, one that is home to a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing and the world’s largest military aviation museum.

88th Air Base Wing headquarters on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

88th Air Base Wing headquarters on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

88th Air Base Wing headquarters on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The 88th Air Base Wing commander is the installation commander of Wright-Patterson.

The base is home to more than 30,000 employees and is the largest single site employer in Ohio.

Meeker previously served as commander of the 86th Civil Engineer Group, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

