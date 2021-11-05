TONIGHT: The Contemporary Dayton opens three new exhibitions

Samuel Levi Jones provides “The Empire is Falling,” a series of paintings described as being “comprised of the rended covers of books whose purpose is to influence, educate and inform.” Attempting to address “omissions and falsehoods deeply embedded within these volumes,” the work finds Jones sewing the book covers back together to create “uncannily beautiful abstract paintings, often at a large scale.”

Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s “The Boat People” is a reflection of his goal to extract and rework narratives. The Contemporary Dayton describes the work: “Set in an unspecified future at the precarious edge of humanity’s possible extinction, ‘The Boat People’ follows a group of children led by a strong-willed and resourceful little girl, who travel the seas and collect stories of a world they never knew through objects that survived through time.”