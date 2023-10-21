Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a real contender

When it comes to pickup trucks, there are only a few names to know. But boy are those names big ones (symbolically and in reality). Outside of the “Big Three,” there’s another legitimate contender and steady performer: the Toyota Tundra.

This week I go behind the wheel of the 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and came away feeling that the “Big Three” should make room for a fourth contender.

Looking straight at the power number on the stickers and you are impressed. My tester was the most-powerful version equipped with the iForce Max hybrid powertrain. The word hybrid may make some of you recoil and say not a truck, until you see the output numbers that are so totally truck-worthy. The Tundra TRD Pro with the iForce Max has 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

A 10-speed automatic transmission has a sequential shifter and offers various drive modes, including tow, multi-terrain and crawl. In other words, it can handle any situation a truck can get into.

The TRD Pro is the off-road package for this truck, meaning it’s mated with Bilstein shocks that improve damping for on- and off-highway driving. For maximum off-road performance, TRD Pro grades are fitted with 2.5-inch diameter FOX internal bypass shocks. The front FOX shocks provide the truck with a 1.1-inch front lift. The TRD Pro gains additional off-road features, including a new TRD Pro front stabilizer bar, aluminum front skid plate, additional underbody protection and unique all-terrain Falken tires. Red-painted suspension parts add a distinctive TRD design touch.

If that’s not truck enough, I don’t know what is.

And, of course, the Tundra TRD Pro looks the part of a full-sized pickup truck too. With 18-inch forged aluminum wheels, aluminum-reinforced composite bed, and auto-leveling LED headlights, the Tundra TRD Pro is stout and attractive. My tester came with the additional features like stainless steel door edge guards, TRD Pro black lettering to further complement grille with LED light bar and aluminum-cast running boards.

You will need those runners to get up into this big truck, trust me. Once inside, don’t assume that because it’s the rugged trim that it lacks refinement. The touchpoints throughout the cabin are high quality.

Additionally, and more noticeably improved is the infotainment system. According to Toyota, its new Audio Multimedia boasts five times greater processing power than the previous generation system. A big 12.3-inch touchscreen is smooth and responsive. Add that to the 12-speaker JBL sound system plus easy integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and you have a total infotainment system that is significantly improved from previous versions.

The Tundra is offered in a wide variety of configurations, based on two four-door options, Double Cab and CrewMax. Double Cab models offer the choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed. CrewMax models can have a 5.5-foot bed or new 6.5-foot bed. My tester was the CrewMax with the 5.5-foot bed, which felt small for a truck this size and this ability.

Had I taken the Tundra off road, I might’ve felt differently about that smaller bed size. That’s really the intent of this version of the Tundra. The 6.5-foot bed is more suited as a weekend warrior and work truck, while the TRD Pro with the smaller bed is meant to be more fun than work.

As far as that hybridized powertrain, it pays dividends at the fuel pump as my tester (with all that horsepower and torque) had an EPA rating of 18 mpg/city and 20 mpg/highway. For a full-size truck with four-wheel drive, that’s pretty impressive. And you don’t have to sacrifice any power or performance to achieve it.

Most big trucks today carry a big price tag, and in this regard the Tundra TRD Pro is no exception. My tester had a base MSRP of $68,520 and, with the add-ons, had a final price tag of $72,750.

Unless you’re a brand loyalist, and there’s plenty of those in the truck world, the Toyota Tundra belongs in any conversation about best full-size pickup trucks.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Price/As tested price................................................ $68,520/$72,750

Mileage.......................................... 18 mpg/city; 20 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with hybrid motor

Horsepower................................. 437 hp/583 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Four-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ San Antonio, TX