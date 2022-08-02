dayton-daily-news logo
Traffic delays: Paving to start on busy roadway in Beavercreek, Kettering

Final paving for the County Line Road widening project is set to start Wednesday and last about 10 days, depending on the weather, the city of Kettering said on its website Tuesday. The joint project between Beavercreek and Kettering began in June 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

9 minutes ago

Final paving for the County Line Road widening, a project that started more than a year ago, is set to begin Wednesday.

The city of Kettering announced the $4 million investment it is partnering on with Beavercreek to expand access and jobs to Miami Valley Research Park is reaching its final stages.

The paving work will last about 10 days, depending on weather, Kettering said on its website.

County Line’s expansion includes widening the number of lanes from three to five from Vale Drive to Dorothy Lane, proving easier access to Interstate 675.

Beavercreek and Kettering are each paying 20% of the local share to expand that section. Federal funds are covering the remaining widening costs, officials have said.

The work which started in June 2021 has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction, with officials suggesting alternative routes.

But both cities say the expansion will help bring jobs to the 1,250-acre research park, which straddles both jurisdictions.

Those businesses include technology-based companies and military contractors with near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, officials have said.

