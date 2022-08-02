dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Boy reporting loaded gun at school honored by Kettering police

Adrian Alvarenga this week was called “courageous” and singled out for his “bravery” for his Feb. 22 actions at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said. CONTRIBUTED

KETTERING — A 9-year-old who told others about another Kettering elementary student having a loaded gun at school has been honored by police.

Adrian Alvarenga was “courageous” and singled out for his “bravery” for his Feb. 22 actions at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, Kettering Police Department Chief Chip Protsman said.

An officer found a loaded gun in a JFK student’s locker after Alvarenga spread the word about the potential danger, Protsman said.

“During the investigation it was learned that Adrian reported the firearm after seeing it in the student’s possession,” he said while presenting the boy with a citizenship award before Kettering City Council last week.

“Adrian, knowing the dangers and seriousness of the situation, was courageous enough to advise his parents of the firearm,” Protsman said.

“His parents immediately contacted school officials and the incident was resolved without anyone being injured,” he added. “Adrian is commended for his bravery, and for following the rule he was taught — see something, say something.”

The student who admitted to bringing the gun to school — also a 9-year-old — was expelled by Kettering City Schools for a year in what officials said was “the stiffest penalty possible.”

