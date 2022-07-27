Fairborn suing 3M, Dupont, 30 other businesses for water contamination issues

The EPA last month issued a new standard for safer levels of so-called “forever chemicals’ in drinking water.

The federal agency’s decision has prompted state and local governments charged with protecting water to look anew at what has been a vexing issue in the Dayton area.

The EPA set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water near zero — no more than 0.02 parts per trillion, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion.

Fairborn wants recovery for “past and future compensatory and/or consequential damages for the investigation, remediation, treatment, removal, disposal, and/or ongoing contamination of its water resources,” according to the lawsuit.