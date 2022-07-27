BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Reclaiming education focus of Community Conversation
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn suing 3M, Dupont, 30 other businesses for water contamination issues

A Wright Patterson Force Base contractor collects drinking water samples in May 2021 from a home in Fairborn. The base sampled 22 wells in nearby neighborhoods for a group of contaminants known as PFAS. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
A Wright Patterson Force Base contractor collects drinking water samples in May 2021 from a home in Fairborn. The base sampled 22 wells in nearby neighborhoods for a group of contaminants known as PFAS. Contributed

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

XENIA — The city of Fairborn is suing 32 businesses, claiming contamination of its water sources.

The lawsuit filed July 22 in Greene County Common Pleas Court seeks compensation and damages “as a result of actions and/or inactions” of the defendants involving to potentially harmful chemicals in the city’s water supply.

The defendants named in the suit are 3M, Dupont, Chemours, Johnson Controls, Raytheon Technologies and 27 others.

ExploreCRIME: Dayton man robbed, shot at in Oakwood before police pursuit, crash into apartment

Fairborn’s “property has been, and continues to be, contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)” and other chemicals the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said may have harmful health effects, the filing states.

Those other chemicals include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), documents state.

The EPA last month issued a new standard for safer levels of so-called “forever chemicals’ in drinking water.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville, Kettering bike trail connections will affect traffic; work starts in August

The federal agency’s decision has prompted state and local governments charged with protecting water to look anew at what has been a vexing issue in the Dayton area.

The EPA set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water near zero — no more than 0.02 parts per trillion, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion.

Fairborn wants recovery for “past and future compensatory and/or consequential damages for the investigation, remediation, treatment, removal, disposal, and/or ongoing contamination of its water resources,” according to the lawsuit.

ExploreRELATED: Legionella found in Oakwood schools water for third straight year

In Other News
1
Dayton Public Schools may lower GPA requirement to play sports
2
As retirees watch, Congress focuses on Delphi pensions
3
WATCH VIDEO: Dayton mayor bangs gavel; commissioner asks is this just a...
4
New restaurant, retail options planned for new Centerville shopping...
5
Fighter wing, base security forces scheduled exercises today

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top