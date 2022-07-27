Fairborn suing 3M, Dupont, 30 other businesses for water contamination issues

XENIA — The city of Fairborn is suing 32 businesses, claiming contamination of its water sources.
The lawsuit filed July 22 in Greene County Common Pleas Court seeks compensation and damages “as a result of actions and/or inactions” of the defendants involving to potentially harmful chemicals in the city’s water supply.
The defendants named in the suit are 3M, Dupont, Chemours, Johnson Controls, Raytheon Technologies and 27 others.
Fairborn’s “property has been, and continues to be, contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)” and other chemicals the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said may have harmful health effects, the filing states.
Those other chemicals include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), documents state.
The EPA last month issued a new standard for safer levels of so-called “forever chemicals’ in drinking water.
The federal agency’s decision has prompted state and local governments charged with protecting water to look anew at what has been a vexing issue in the Dayton area.
The EPA set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water near zero — no more than 0.02 parts per trillion, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion.
Fairborn wants recovery for “past and future compensatory and/or consequential damages for the investigation, remediation, treatment, removal, disposal, and/or ongoing contamination of its water resources,” according to the lawsuit.
