Train derailment cleanup, drone competition, basketball district titles and other weekend stories you might have missed

Cleanup: Ohio Environmental Protection Agency crews were in Clark County Sunday to oversee the cleanup. Work crews could be seen at the site.

Shelter-in-place: For those who live within 1,000 feet of the derailment, the shelter-in-place order from the Clark County Emergency Management Agency was lifted Sunday.

Boys basketball: Chaminade Julienne rolls to district title

CINCINNATI – The day the Washington brothers enrolled at Chaminade Julienne the imagination about what his senior season could be changed for Evan Dickey.

“I knew something was special,” Dickey said. “When they came in it was just high energy. We mixed right away. I just knew something good was going to happen.”

Dickey doesn’t have to imagine anymore. The Eagles are 24-2, ranked No. 2 in the state and Division II district champions for the second time in three years. The Eagles swooped into the Cintas Center on Sunday afternoon and flew past Cincinnati Wyoming 65-35.

Greene County Career Center holds drone competition

The Greene County Career Center on Saturday hosted an aerial drone competition, the first of its kind for the Miami Valley, bringing together 12 schools and 27 teams with middle school and high school students.

“Here at the Greene County Career Center, we started a UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) and Drone program last year to get students into that career field,” said Brett Doudican, a curriculum specialist at the Greene County Career Center. “We wanted to be leader in that area for the region, so this is the first one in Ohio that’s through the REC Foundation.”

The REC Foundation, which stands for Robotics Education and Competition, provides educators with competition, education, and workforce readiness programs. On Saturday, the Greene County Career Center hosted one of the REC Foundation’s drone competitions, called Mission 2023: Blackout, which included piloted team matches and autonomous flight skills. The team matches tested piloting skills and teamwork, and the autonomous flight skills tests utilized pro-coded drone commands with no pilots.

Centerville man overcomes tragedy with book to help others

Sometimes bad things happen to good people. Jim Good of Centerville knows well. Orphaned at the age of 14, Good lost his father, Jim Good, a former Dayton Daily News business editor and columnist, to a brain tumor in 1976. His mother, Marcia, remarried soon after her husband’s death and was murdered by her new husband within a year.

“My mom remarried very suddenly,” Good said. “I think she felt the pressure of having to care for three kids on her own and she was vulnerable.”

Good and his older sister, Gloria and younger brother, Matt ended up fleeing their family home in Centerville after their stepfather, who had not yet been charged with their mother’s murder, decided to sell their home and all their possessions.

PHOTOS: Springfield train derailment and Norfolk Southern cleanup

