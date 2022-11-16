Transgender student resolution vote by Ohio school board moved to December

“If we vote today, if it passed today, what’s gonna happen?” said Meryl Johnson, a board member from Cleveland. “Nothing’s gonna happen, because the expansion has not been set in stone.”

Board member Brendan Shea initially proposed the resolution opposing the federal regulations. Toal’s amendment of Shea’s resolution was similar, except it did not provide replacement money to schools who did not want to comply with the federal government’s policies. The federal government’s proposed rule would pull federal funding, including for school lunches, for districts who didn’t comply with the updated rule.

Shea’s resolution, proposed in September, is written specifically to oppose regulations protecting transgender students, though the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed guidelines involve all LGBTQ+ youth.

Critics of Shea’s resolution, including transgender youth and their families, testified at the past three Ohio Board of Education meetings, arguing the resolution would allow public schools to discriminate against them and would force schools to out kids who didn’t feel comfortable telling their parents they were transgender or nonbinary. They also noted incorrect definitions in the resolution around sex and gender.

Proponents of Shea’s resolution, including some religious and conservative groups, argued the resolution allowed for local control and the ability of parents to track their kids.

Five different policies have been proposed so far on the topic of transgender students, and four of those five similarly oppose the proposed Title IX regulations.

Last week, the Dayton Board of Education became one of a string of Ohio school boards who adopted a resolution opposing the State Board of Education’s proposed policies.