Transmission issue needs professional assessment

“I have a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer SUV that had to be towed to my house because it would not go into reverse when parked in a parking spot at the mall. The transmission has not been shifting right for several months especially going in and out of overdrive. Now I am without a vehicle that I love. Asking around to friends and relatives, I have discovered that many shops do not repair transmissions and instead just replace them at a cost of several thousands of dollars. What do you think I should do to get the vehicle back on the road without paying too much?”

Halderman: You need professional help. By this, I mean that the transmission is electronically controlled and many (about half) of automatic transmission faults are electronic and do not require replacing the transmission. The issue could be a transmission range sensor that “tells” the transmission control module (TCM) what gear is selected, such as forward or reverse. If that sensor failed, this could be the reason for the transmission not going into reverse. A shop that has a factory or factory-level aftermarket scan tool should be used to check for any transmission related diagnostic trouble codes. The shop should also use the scan tool to monitor what gear is being selected by the driver, which could indicate whether or not the transmission range sensor is working. Some basics include: