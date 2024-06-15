Trash hauler in Dayton region starting earlier starting Monday because of heat

Rumpke crews will be out early every day for two weeks beginning June 17, in an attempt to service as many customers as possible before the area experiences the forecasted extreme heat.
“Safety is our top priority,” said Operations Manager Ben Rumpke. “The high temperatures predicted for the upcoming weeks make our job more dangerous. To help protect our team members from heat-related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations.”
Rumpke reminds customers that trash and recycling should always be placed at the curb in the evening. Placing material at the curb the night before scheduled collection helps prevent missed collections when start times are adjusted for weather and traffic conditions.
