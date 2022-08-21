Trooper struck at crash scene in Greene County

A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while assisting with traffic control at a crash scene Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 5:29 a.m. on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Twp., according to a news release from the Xenia Post.
The post identified the victim as Trooper Dylan Dunlap. He was transported to Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center with minor injuries and was treated and released, according to the release.
The incident began around 4 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to a vehicle that was possibly involved in a crash on Trebin Road. When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle in the ditch on the backside of the guardrail. The vehicle had been abandoned.
A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle from the ditch. Dunlap was assisting with traffic control when he was struck by a northbound Ford Explorer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.
The road was closed for about 3½ hours. The crash remains under investigation.