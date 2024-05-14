Troopers investigating after gunfire reported on I-75 Monday

BreakingNews
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 75 South in Montgomery County on Monday evening.

The gunfire was reported just after 5 p.m. near Interstate 70.

“Witnesses reported a motorcyclist shooting at another vehicle, however, no party directly involved in the incident has come forward,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured or if any vehicles were shot during the incident.

OSHP is asking anyone with information to call the Piqua District’s Investigative Services at 937-773-1131.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

