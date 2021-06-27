Trotwood alumni aim to help seniors reach academic goals

Trotwood-Madison City Schools alumni created a scholarship program for graduating seniors.
The Trotwood Future Leaders scholarship will be awarded to one senior for $1,000 to go toward their education at a two- or four-year accredited college or university or technical school.
Erica Simmons and Brandon Moore were both raised in the area and graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School, class of 2008, as co-valedictorians.
“We are proud Trotwood alum,” Simmons said during a board of education meeting. “Trotwood Future Leaders scholarship fund has been birthed from our passion to give back to our community, specifically Trotwood-Madison City Schools, and to invest in the success and future of leaders behind us.”
Moore and Simmons were in talks about bringing the scholarship opportunity to the school last year but circumstances prevented it from happening.
“We hope to give $1,000 scholarships each year. Being that we weren’t able to give scholarships last year we intend to give two scholarships this year,” said Moore.
Interested applicants should have a minimum 3.25 GPA, 100 hours of community service over the last four years, a program in mind they would like to attend, and an essay demonstrating leadership experiences and overcoming obstacles. Trotwood Future Leaders also provides assistance with applying for other scholarships.
The recipient is announced in May and those interested can apply through Dayton Foundation Scholarship Connect.