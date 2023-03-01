Trotwood assault, middle school arrests lead city, school, police to plan meeting

TROTWOOD — City of Trotwood officials will meet with Trotwood-Madison school district administrators and Chief of Police Erik Wilson on Wednesday, March 8, to discuss the recent assault of a middle school student by a group of his peers.
City Manager Quincy Pope requested the roundtable discussion in a Feb. 15 letter to school Superintendent Reva Cosby one week after the assault, which was caught on video and subsequently circulated online. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the Trotwood-Madison administrative offices.
City officials have not made clear whether the meeting will be open to the public.
“After reviewing the video coverage of the brutal assault/attack of a Trotwood-Madison middle school student, I am outraged at the level of violence and behavior of the students involved in the assault of the victim,” the letter reads. “We need to meet and discuss preventative measures to mitigate violent behavior in our schools and community.”
The video shows a group of about eight individuals approaching the 13-year-old victim and knocking him to the ground before appearing to repeatedly hit and kick him.
According to a police report, all perpetrators were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.
Police responded to the incident, which took place at Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center at around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 8, the report states. Detective Sgt. Kimberly DeLong confirmed responding officers arrested the involved parties, all of whom are in middle school.
DeLong did not confirm what charges were filed.
About the Author