Trotwood council seat filled that was vacated by incoming Mayor Yvette Page

A resident of Trotwood for over 40 years, Clark previously served on the city’s board of zoning appeals.

She has volunteer experience with Trotwood-Madison City Schools, the non-profit Organizing for Action, as well as with the Ohio Democratic Party and Montgomery County Democrats, among other organizations.

In 2014, Clark started a petition to prevent the closure of the Trotwood Target store location, an appeal which garnered more than 2,300 signatures.

Clark was one of five applicants to the position, though Clerk of Council Kara Landis clarified that only two — Clark and Barbara Holmes — were qualified candidates as Ward 2 residents.

“Councilwoman Clark’s many years as a resident of Trotwood and her vast experiences has prepared her for this role,” Page said in a press release Tuesday. “I look forward to working with her toward an even brighter future for our city.”

Page was elected mayor in the November 2023 election race against incumbent Mary McDonald.

Clark will serve the remainder of Page’s vacated Ward 2 term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025, at which time she will be required to run for re-election.