Trotwood home fully engulfed by flames as firefighters arrive

Local News
By
15 minutes ago

A house erupted into flames in Trotwood on Friday night.

Trotwood crews were dispatched on reports of a house fire on Wolf Creek Pike and Hollister Avenue — near Greenwich Village — around 10:37 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews showed up on scene, dispatch said.

Dispatch also confirmed the house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

It is not yet clear what led to the fire.

Additional details, including the total damage estimate, are not yet available.

The fire is under investigation.

