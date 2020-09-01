Trotwood-Madison parents still hope for fall sports

Trotwood-Madison High School parents Dominique Vinzant, left, and Eric Davis who both have sons on the football team join other parents Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the school parking lot to discuss the school’s decision to opt out of fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“We should be playing like everyone else,” Heflin said.

Parents said it’s even more important in the community because the Trotwood-Madison Rams are the defending champions. They brought home a state title last year, the district’s third.

“Especially for the seniors. We have a lot of seniors who are hoping to get scholarships to play and also further education.”

There are many Trotwood-Madison grads who have been able to attain degrees thanks to sports scholarships, she said.

“We want the same for our students now,” she said.

“We want to demand that the school board actually takes a vote. We want to know where each one of them stands as soon as possible,” said Heflin, even if that means calling an emergency meeting before their Thursday regularly scheduled meeting.