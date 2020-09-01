Trotwood-Madison parents still hope for fall sports

A group of about two-dozen Trotwood-Madison parents met Monday evening to discuss how they can push for the return of fall sports.
“We are out here trying to advocate for our kids to be able to get back on the field to participate in sports,” parent Nechelle Heflin said from the high school parking lot.
The district in late July suspended all extracurricular activities, including sports, for the first nine weeks of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our number one priority is to ensure the health and safety of all students,” the district stated in a release issued at the time.
However, Trotwood parents said it isn’t fair that many area schools have been able to field sports teams despite COVID-19, and that their coaches received the same training in coronavirus safety precautions.
“We should be playing like everyone else,” Heflin said.
Parents said it’s even more important in the community because the Trotwood-Madison Rams are the defending champions. They brought home a state title last year, the district’s third.
“Especially for the seniors. We have a lot of seniors who are hoping to get scholarships to play and also further education.”
There are many Trotwood-Madison grads who have been able to attain degrees thanks to sports scholarships, she said.
“We want the same for our students now,” she said.
“We want to demand that the school board actually takes a vote. We want to know where each one of them stands as soon as possible,” said Heflin, even if that means calling an emergency meeting before their Thursday regularly scheduled meeting.