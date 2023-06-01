Trotwood man accused of shining a laser at OSHP pleads guilty to lesser charge

A 22-year-old Trotwood man accused of pointing a laser at a Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.
Isiah Swisher pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He was initially indicted in April for interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser, which is a second-degree felony.
Swisher is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28. He is eligible for probation, according to plea documents.
Back in March, Swisher was accused of shining and or pointing a red laser at a patrol helicopter in the area of Nathaniel Street and Morgan Avenue in Dayton.
