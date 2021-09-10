Trotwood man charged in deadly shooting at Dayton apartment

The initial investigation indicated that Patterson knew the suspect, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

The department confirmed earlier this week that a suspect had been arrested and detained, but that further investigation was needed before charges could be filed.

Police did not release the name of the suspect at that time.

“It was learned that Ms. Patterson was shot and killed by Mr. Lerone McKenzie,” an court affidavit read. A witness reportedly identified McKenzie as the suspect.

McKenzie was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 7:39 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records. He was arrested at his home on Broadbrush Drive in Trotwood.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or how McKenzie and Patterson knew each other.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.