dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood man indicted on multiple rape charges

Joshua M. Marcum
Joshua M. Marcum

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 40 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A 44-year-old Trotwood man was indicted Wednesday on multiple charges in a sexual assault case.

Joshua M. Marcum is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to a county grand jury report.

ExploreLawmakers push sweeping changes to military sex crime prosecutions

The charges stem from a June 12 sexual assault reported in Trotwood, court records show.

Marcum is held on $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his June 13 arrest by Trotwood police.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top