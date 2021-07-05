Trotwood principal resigns for new position within district

Michael McCray has resigned as principal of Trotwood Madison High School after two years to accept a position in a new program for the district.
McCray worked with the district for more than 10 years as an assistant principal for the high school but recently accepted the role of director of their new Males of Color program. The program is modeled after a similar effort by Dayton Public Schools.
“As we talk about our Black male students, we want them to stay in school and succeed. They need a level of mentoring and support that I think we haven’t been able to make happen yet,” said Superintendent Reva Cosby. “This position put him with the kids that he loves and he’ll be a good person to lead this.”
His resignation came after more than three dozen teachers and faculty uploaded a recorded statement to YouTube on May 21 asking the board of education members to reconsider removing him from the position because they wanted him to stay at the high school.
An unnamed staff member read a prepared statement about the good McCray has done for the teachers and students of the high school, calling him a “consistent leader in our district and in our building.”
“It has come to our attention that you are planning to remove Michael McCray from his position as principal of the high school. We are categorically opposed to this decision and ask that you reconsider this action,” he said.
The unnamed staff member said McCray has brought the school together “as an educational unit which has been a goal of the building for the last few principals” as well as safely guiding the students and staff through two school years during the pandemic and creating ways for students and families to interact safely.
The district has a candidate for principal but hasn’t officially filled the position yet.