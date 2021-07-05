Trotwood principal resigns for new position within district

McCray worked with the district for more than 10 years as an assistant principal for the high school but recently accepted the role of director of their new Males of Color program. The program is modeled after a similar effort by Dayton Public Schools.

“As we talk about our Black male students, we want them to stay in school and succeed. They need a level of mentoring and support that I think we haven’t been able to make happen yet,” said Superintendent Reva Cosby. “This position put him with the kids that he loves and he’ll be a good person to lead this.”