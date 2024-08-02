Trotwood teacher among finalists for Ohio Teacher of the Year

The Ohio State Board of Education selects the finalist and makes an announcement at the beginning of the school year.

The annual Teacher of the Year program features “exceptional” teachers statewide, celebrating their work both in and outside of the classroom. Winners are chosen based on their expertise in their field, and their effort to collaborate with colleagues, students and families to cultivate a successful learning environment. Candidates are community-oriented, engaging and demonstrate leadership and innovation to embody lifelong learning, according to the SBOE Ohio website.

Stone is a Trotwood area native and a graduate of Meadowdale High School.

“I remember myself as a child, so it’s much easier for me to (relate) to my students,” Stone said to the Dayton Daily News earlier this month. “There’s typically not one student who’s not going to have a rough day now and then, so I’m able to allow those feelings because I’m a grown man and I have rough days, too.”

The other three finalists are: