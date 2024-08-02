BreakingNews
Trotwood teacher among finalists for Ohio Teacher of the Year

Trotwood teacher among finalists for Ohio Teacher of the Year

Local News
By and
47 minutes ago
X

Justin Stone, a biology teacher at Trotwood-Madison High School, is among four finalists for the Ohio Teacher of the Year.

Stone was selected as the teacher of the year for district 3, which makes up Montgomery, Miami, Preble and Butler counties, as well as a small portion of southern Darke County.

The Ohio State Board of Education selects the finalist and makes an announcement at the beginning of the school year.

The annual Teacher of the Year program features “exceptional” teachers statewide, celebrating their work both in and outside of the classroom. Winners are chosen based on their expertise in their field, and their effort to collaborate with colleagues, students and families to cultivate a successful learning environment. Candidates are community-oriented, engaging and demonstrate leadership and innovation to embody lifelong learning, according to the SBOE Ohio website.

Stone is a Trotwood area native and a graduate of Meadowdale High School.

“I remember myself as a child, so it’s much easier for me to (relate) to my students,” Stone said to the Dayton Daily News earlier this month. “There’s typically not one student who’s not going to have a rough day now and then, so I’m able to allow those feelings because I’m a grown man and I have rough days, too.”

The other three finalists are:

  • Michelle Dohrmann, West Clermont Local Schools, High School Teacher Academy - Speech, English & Education
  • Daneé Pinckney, Twinsburg City Schools, High School English Language Arts
  • Jennifer Winkler, Green Local Schools, Middle and High School Visual Art
ExploreTrotwood-Madison biology teacher recognized part of statewide Teacher of the Year program
In Other News
1
Discovering Teflon by accident: How New Carlisle native Roy Plunkett...
2
Local companies named to huge $975 million Air Force technology...
3
Hundreds remain without power overnight after Thursday thunderstorms
4
Centerville school board votes to place levy on November ballot
5
Small Farm & Food Fest returns to Carriage Hill MetroPark on Saturday

About the Authors

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top