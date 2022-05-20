Trotwood to hold memorial service for residents who died from COVID-19

The City of Trotwood announced it will hold a memorial service for its residents who died from COVID-19 on Sunday, July 10.
It also invited the public to share names of friends and loved ones who lived in Trotwood when they died due to the disease.
Further details of the service will be released closer to the date.
The city said anyone interested in including their friend or loved one should email Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Charles Wheeler at chwheeler@trotwood.org, including the name, address, and date of death, with the subject “Faces of COVID.”
It also encouraged submissions to include a photograph of the resident to include in a collage with other victims.
In Other News
1
RECALL: Bacon topping may have metal in it
2
Higgins indicted for murder, abuse of corpse in Troy roommate case
3
Bethel school superintendent resigns, says he won’t sacrifice his...
4
River District development proposed in West Carrollton
5
Local moms: ‘The uncertainty of if my baby will have food is so scary’
About the Author