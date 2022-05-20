dayton-daily-news logo
Trotwood to hold memorial service for residents who died from COVID-19

The City of Trotwood announced it will hold a memorial service for its residents who died from COVID-19 on Sunday, July 10.

It also invited the public to share names of friends and loved ones who lived in Trotwood when they died due to the disease.

Further details of the service will be released closer to the date.

The city said anyone interested in including their friend or loved one should email Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Charles Wheeler at chwheeler@trotwood.org, including the name, address, and date of death, with the subject “Faces of COVID.”

It also encouraged submissions to include a photograph of the resident to include in a collage with other victims.

